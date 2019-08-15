× Expand Diane Farsetta Eric S. Piotrowski

press release: Eric S. Piotrowski teaches in Sun Prairie and lives in Madison. For 20 years he has been an educator at Sun Prairie High School, where he has taught creative writing, AP English literature and composition, and a course he designed called Interdisciplinary Poetics: Hip-Hop 101. A lifelong political activist, he has been involved with struggles against racism, sexist violence, poverty, and war. In 1999 he served as assistant US coordinator for the International Federation for East Timor's Observer Project.

His work has appeared in the English Journal, The 3288 Review, and other publications. He is the author of the story collection This Ain't What You Rung For, and two philosophical self-help books: MindWipe: Dealing with Stress, Anger, and Ego; and MindWipe 2: The Stories We Tell and the Rivers We Are.

Cancel The Apocalypse: Thoughts from an Anarchist Afrocentric Feminist Nonviolent Revolutionary is a collection of essays about politics in the real world. With an activist's eye, Wisconsin educator Eric S. Piotrowski lays out a schema for understanding the political dimensions of everything from history to video games. Aimed at teens but valuable for anyone interested in how the world works, the text shares perspectives from two decades of organizing work.

"A primer for the young activist/revolutionary [...] belongs on the same shelf with Alinsky's Rules for Radicals and your various Zinn editions." -- Garrett Crowell, Rutherford County Library Branch Circulation Manager

Class Consciousness: Ten Things New Teachers Should Know (and Veteran Teachers Should Remember) is a guide to becoming a teacher the students will remember. Drawing from two decades in the classroom, lifelong educator Eric S. Piotrowski provides no-nonsense prescriptions for inspiring students, overcoming common difficulties, and teaching for justice. With chapters such as "The Ten Commandments of Teaching" and "Forms Can Save Your Life", the book combines nuanced reflections, humor, and references to popular culture, offering food for thought to all educators -- old and new.

"Your voice in your work is so powerful. We are lucky to have you as a member of our team." -- Stephanie Leonard-Witte, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity, Sun Prairie Area School District