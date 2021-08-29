Eric Tran

Covenant Presbyterian Church 326 S. Segoe Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Chopin, Bach, and Tran-scriptions

Sunday August 29 @ 4PM, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Rd. Madison, WI. 53705

Freewill offering (suggested $15 general; $5 student)

Eric Tran to perform works including the Chopin Barcarolle, Chopin Heroic Polonaise, Bach Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue, and Bach transcriptions by Rachmaninoff and Tran.

