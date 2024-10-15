media release: The Meskwaki Nation's story stretches across 160 years, chronicling the narrative of the Red Earth People as they expanded an 80-acre parcel of land in 1857 into 8,000 acres of sovereign territory—an effort that continues to this day under the #Landback movement. Following Indigenous Peoples' Day, learn about the Meskwaki Nation and their fight to reframe the history of Indigenous dispossession from historian Eric Zimmer, author of Red Earth Nation: A History of the Meskwaki Settlement, when he speaks at Society headquarters on Oct. 15. This is a free event.

Lecture: 5-6 PM

Reception and Book Signing: 6-7 PM