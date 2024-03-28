Erica Ruth Neubauer

media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

Can’t make it in person? Watch the livestream here »

About the book

Finding Isobel is a compelling story of self-discovery, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family. Isobel has always yearned to uncover the mystery surrounding her birth and why her adoptive parents have refused to share what they know with her. About to enter vet school, Isobel’s life takes an unexpected turn after the death of Maggie O’Connor, Isobel’s de facto grandmother. Fueled by the pain of rejection, and willing to sacrifice her college plans and a burgeoning relationship, Isobel embarks on a quest. Her search takes her from the tranquil landscapes of Wisconsin to the untamed beauty of New Zealand and ultimately to Bosnia, where she was born. Along the way, she encounters a diverse cast of characters, each with their own secrets and stories to share. Isobel discovers that the past holds far more than mere answers, setting her up for a future she could never have imagined.

About the author

Mary Behan was formerly a professor of neuroscience. Now retired, she devotes her time to writing fiction, memoir and short stories. Her first book, Abbey Girls, is a memoir she wrote with her sister, Valerie Behan, about their childhood in Ireland. Her debut novel, A Measured Thread, set in Wisconsin and Ireland, was named a Top 100 Indie Book in 2020, a finalist in the Page Turner Awards, and an eLit medal winner. Kernels, a collection of short stories, was published in 2021. Her stories have been published in the Irish literary journal, Crossways, and received Honorable Mention in the Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Mary lives with her husband in the Driftless Area of southwest Wisconsin. Learn more at: mvbehan.com. Email inquiries to: mary.behan@wisc.edu

https://www.facebook.com/ events/678792227533689/