Erica O. Turner

Wisconsin Book Festival: Discussing "When I'm Dead," new novel. Free.

media release: Suddenly Diverse: How School Districts Manage Race and Inequality chronicles how school board members and educational administrators in two Wisconsin school districts respond to demographic change in their districts, deepening pressures from high stakes accountability, and increased competition from neighboring districts, among other complex challenges facing public schools. Examining the business-like approaches to schooling that these leaders adopt as potential solutions to the issues they confront, the book examines how their efforts come to perpetuate existing inequalities and advance new forms of racism rather than ameliorate them.