Erik Brandt & the Urban Hillbilly Quartet, Ticklepenny Corner

× Expand Tim VanCleave Erik Brandt and the Urban Hillbilly Quartet around a tree. Erik Brandt and the Urban Hillbilly Quartet

media release: Erik Brandt and the Urban Hillbilly Quartet – along with Ticklepenny Corner – will be performing in Madison on Friday, March 13, at The Harmony Bar. It is the 30th anniversary of the UHQ and they are bringing the celebration to Wisconsin! They are performing in support oft heir ten albums and Erik’s four solo albums--particularly their most recent release South of Dark and Erik’s Folksinger. This concert will also serve as Erik’s album release show for Folksinger.

Their Americana-roots-rock music has drawn fans of all ages from around the world since 1995. Once regular visitors to Wisconsin, the UHQ hasn’t visited Madison in a while – and they’re excited tobe coming back for a concert! The band will feature Erik Brandt (guitar, accordion), Jeremy Szopinski (electric guitar), Celeste Kiewel (fiddle), Mike Schultz (bass), and Jim Orvis (drums).Joining them will be label-mates Ticklepenny Corner, led by Madison-based songwriter and performer Noah Riemer (Duke Otherwise). Ticklepenny Corner is an Americana act with lush arrangements and evocative songwriting who are reuniting for this performance with their longtime friends in the UHQ.