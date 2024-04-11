Erik Koskinen Band, Jeremy Moses Curtis

media release (from Kiki's email list): April 11, 8 pm (doors at 7) Erik Koskinen Band with Jeremy Moses Curtis, suggested donation $15

Erik's new record Down Street/Love Avenue will be released April 5. Check out the single "Two of Us" here. https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ChTrQ7AgqFE&t=305s If you're a person who likes quotes, Jeffrey Foucault has some good ones- "He's a top shelf writer, with a blade-sharp wit and love songs so tender they seem to transcend the form" and "his songs feel like weather." Jeremy Moses Curtis will be playing bass and also opening the show. His debut solo release Midlife Chrysler is terrific.

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

