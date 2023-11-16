media release: November 16, 8 pm (doors at 7) Erik Koskinen/Jeremy Moses Curtis, suggested donation $15

I first saw Erik Koskinen with Dave Simonett's Dead Man Winter, and subsequently began pestering him to play the basement. It finally paid off. His wry sense of humor and laid back style make for a very entertaining show. Joining him and opening the show will be Jeremy Moses Curtis, Jeffrey Foucault's bassist and former member of Booker T & the MGs. His first solo record Midlife Chrysler was out Oct. 6

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

