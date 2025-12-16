media release: Join artist Erika Rosales for tea and a gallery talk on her current exhibit Primordial Echoes / Ecos Primordiales on Thursday, December 18 at 5:30pm. The gallery talk will take place on the second floor mezzanine gallery at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

At its core, Primordial Echoes explores the juxtaposition of ethereal and earthly imprints of universal energetic forces. This concept emphasizes the transformation of a fundamental essence into individual existing forms, highlighting the connection between the divine origin and its physical existence. It is an invitation to explore our reality beyond the physical and embrace realms that exist outside our linear and constrained human perspective.