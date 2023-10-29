Erin Coburn

media release: A couple of decades ago, Erin Coburn would have rightfully been identified as a “buzz” artist in the SXSW lineup. She has all the talent and determination of someone destined for much, much bigger stages. Recently featured in Guitar World, this 22-year-old flamethrower from the Cincinnati area has been performing professionally for a decade – evolving from being a blues disciple to a robust singer-songwriter with the urgency to shred and mosh at times.

Come early for a mini-workshop tailored for teen/young women musicians!!

Read more about her in this article: https://www.guitarworld.com/features/erin-coburn

