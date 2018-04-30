Erin K. Bryan, Daniel Fung

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Soprano Erin K. Bryan, a third-year doctoral student under the guidance of Paul Rowe, will present "...as Apple Pie," a recital celebrating American composers of the twentieth century. The evening will include works by Leonard Bernstein, Cathy Berberian, Moses Hogan, Samuel Barber, and John Jacob Niles. Selections from Jerome Kern's "Showboat" will conclude the program. Pianist Daniel Fung will collaborate.