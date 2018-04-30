Erin K. Bryan, Daniel Fung
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.
press release: Soprano Erin K. Bryan, a third-year doctoral student under the guidance of Paul Rowe, will present "...as Apple Pie," a recital celebrating American composers of the twentieth century. The evening will include works by Leonard Bernstein, Cathy Berberian, Moses Hogan, Samuel Barber, and John Jacob Niles. Selections from Jerome Kern's "Showboat" will conclude the program. Pianist Daniel Fung will collaborate.
Info
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music