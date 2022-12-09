Erin Krebs Duo

media release: Tickets: $15

In 2016, Jazziz Magazine wrote that Erin Krebs “may be a best-kept secret of her native Wisconsin”. It seems the word is out, as this dynamic performer is well on her way to becoming one of Wisconsin’s premier and most treasured vocalists. Ranging from sultry jazz stylings to bebop scat to belting out the Blues, her performances exude confidence and a passion for life that audiences instantly recognize as genuine and heartfelt. Erin will be joined by music veteran Jeff Johnston.

Limited general admission seating available