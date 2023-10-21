media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Wisconsin Book Festival for a presentation by poet Erin Marie Lynch, author of Removal Acts, on Saturday, October 21 at 6:00pm.

Drawing its title from the 1863 Federal Act that banished the Dakota people from their homelands, Erin Marie Lynch's remarkable debut collection, Removal Acts, reckons with the present-day repercussions of historical violence. Through an array of brief lyrics, visual forms, chronologies, and sequences, these virtuosic poems trace a path through the labyrinth of distances and absences haunting the American colonial experiment.