Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Wisconsin Book Festival for a presentation by poet Erin Marie Lynch, author of Removal Acts, on Saturday, October 21 at 6:00pm. 

Drawing its title from the 1863 Federal Act that banished the Dakota people from their homelands, Erin Marie Lynch's remarkable debut collection, Removal Acts, reckons with the present-day repercussions of historical violence. Through an array of brief lyrics, visual forms, chronologies, and sequences, these virtuosic poems trace a path through the labyrinth of distances and absences haunting the American colonial experiment.

Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
