ESA, Caustic, DJ psych0tron

press release: REVERB is the persistent echo of dance music over the decades. REVERB is a tactical aural assault from door time 'til bar time. REVERB is showing up not in what you think makes you look best, but what is going to be the most forgiving to dance in all night. REVERB is one thing and one thing alone: kick-ass dark dance music. Our target is the dance floor, our weapons are the music, and the collateral damage is you.

We are absolutely thrilled to play host for one of the U.K.'s most prominent power electronics artists alongside local industrial talent at Madison's Crucible! Everyone (well, most-everyone) is off work the next day, so put this on your calendars now! This is one of a very small handful of performances from ESA in North America, so do not miss this!

ESA (UK) - https://esangp.bandcamp.com

Caustic (Madison) - https://caustic.bandcamp.com

DJ psych0tron on the decks before/between/after the bands

$10 cover, Doors at 9pm, 21+