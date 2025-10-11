Escape the Gatsby Mansion & Gatsby Games

media release: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald was published on April 10, 1925, and has since become a timeless classic of American fiction that has gone on to inspire several film, television, and theater adaptations, as well as other writers around the world. Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, The Great Gatsby depicts Nick Carraway's interactions with Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire looking to reunite with his former love, Daisy Buchanan.

This year, from September 26 - October 17, Meadowridge Library is hosting a series of events in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Great Gatsby.

“There have been events celebrating The Great Gatsby throughout the year at various literary establishments across the country. Hosting a local event seems like a great opportunity to connect with youth who may be reading the book for school, as well as generations of people who have read and loved it before,” said Meadowridge Library Supervisor Yesianne Ramirez. “It also gives us a chance to reinforce our ongoing literacy efforts with library visitors in a fun and accessible way.”

Those who visit Meadowrige Library this fall can step into the glamor and decadence of The Great Gatsby during several events that will illuminate the Jazz Age, share more about the 1920s, and offer insights into some of the major themes in the book.

This programming is made possible thanks to the Madison Public Library Foundation.

Escape the Gatsby Mansion: Saturday, October 11 | 10am-2pm: Come accompanied by a trusted group of friends to help you solve Gatsby's mystery. You will be a journalist on a secret mission, visiting Jay Gatsby's famous parties. Your mission? Discover who Gatsby really is! You'll have15 minutes in his study to discover clues during a fireworks display. Don't lose time and find out the truth before Gatsby catches you in the act!

Register for Escape Room in a 20 min. timeslot between 10 am and 1:30pm. Come with a group of up to 5 people ages 8 and up.

Gatsby Games: Saturday, October 11 | 10am-2pm: While you wait your turn for the escape room, explore a variety of games which were popular in the 1920s: pick-up sticks, hopscotch, jacks, and more! Get crafty and create a flapper-inspired headband or fold a paper hat. All ages welcome and there's no advanced registration required.

