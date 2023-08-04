Escape to Margaritaville

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916

media release: Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville,” a musical comedy by Greg Garcia, Mike O’Malley, and Jimmy Buffett, August 4 to August 13, at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI. Tickets: $17, $22, $24 at www.bdact.org or 920-885-6891 or at the theater box office, Tuesdays and Thursday, 10 to 4 PM.

August 4, 5, 10, 11, 12,  7:30 PM; Matinees: August 6, 13, 2 PM. 

Info

Theater & Dance
920-885-6891
