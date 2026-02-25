Especially Stroopwafels Show & Tell

media release: Join us for a demonstration of Stroopwafel-making! Stroopwafels are delicious caramel-filled wafers from the Netherlands, prepared here in Waunakee, from scratch, by our team of young adults with cognitive disabilities. We use a traditional Stroopwafel iron, imported from the Netherlands. We will show you how the waffles are made, and you can taste them with a cup of hot coffee or chocolate! You can even try to make one yourself!