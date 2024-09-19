media release: This event is part of the annual Jazz Series.

Called “thrilling, virtuosic, baffling and fitfully exasperating” (The Guardian), singer, songwriter and bassist esperanza spalding’s jazz-fusion works are truly timeless. After reproducing Beethoven on the piano at a young age, spalding quickly became highly regarded as a multi-faceted musician. In 2011, spalding became the first jazz artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist, beating out the likes of Justin Bieber and Drake. Performing alongside John Legend, Herbie Hancock and Patti Labelle, esperanza spalding has “made her mark not just as a virtuoso jazz bassist or an effortlessly nimble singer but as an exotic hybrid of the two” (The New York Times). In this special concert, spalding will perform songs from all eight of her previous albums, songs from current releases, plus a special preview of her forthcoming project.