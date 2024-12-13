media release: Please join us for a special live music performance. Direct from Cuba...Espirales

a 5-piece ensemble of violin, piano, percussion, voice and upright bass, in town for one night only!

7:30 PM, Friday, December 13m Arboretum Cohousing, 1137 Erin St.

Suggested Donation $10 - 20.

Espirales has created their own musical genre by blending elements of Cuban music with world music, jazz and classical chamber music. They have performed at Cuba’s International Jazz Plaza Festival, the Habana Clásica concert music festival, and most recently at the Arlington Jazz Festival.

Arboretum Cohousing is a multigenerational intentional living community located in the heart of Madison's Greenbush neighborhood. With 40 units and 95 members, it is one of four Madison cohousing communities. Arbco events are well known for their sweets, savories and beverages. Its beautiful Common House is accessible and kid friendly.