media release: Essensual BeatZ with Virginia Rose, always ready to incite dancing, explores the future of traditional musical genres through original compositions and arrangements. These genres include R&B, funk, and blues. EB songs blend expressive vocals, jazz chords, dance beats, literary lyrics, guitar grooves, and fluid funk bass lines.

The group’s members have performed and/or toured with an impressive array of musicians, including Curtis Mayfield, the Temptations, Pat McDonald, Clyde Stubblefield, Karma, the Paris Blues Society, B.B King, Anita Baker, Rufus, and The Emotions.

The group is fronted by Madison fashion legend Virginia Rose on vocals and guitar, and includes Madison’s original groove drummer Jon French, Ted “Funkmaster” Hawkins on bass, and Mark “Riff” Nelson on slide, synth, and electric guitar.