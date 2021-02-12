ONLINE: Essensual Beatz

media release: Essensual Beatz delivers authentic performances of original songs and updated standards that unite past and future. Guitarists and songwriters Virginia Rose and Mark Nelson make it their mission to engage their audience while exploring life through music.

Upward Spirals: Saturday, March 27, 4-5 pm

Zoom Tunes series is sponsored by NewBridge Senior Services, Monona Community Center, Madison Senior Center and Goodman Community Center.

REGISTRATION FOR ZOOM TUNES: See NewBridge Website for a link to the Zoom Invite or email DeenahG@newbridgemadison.org.