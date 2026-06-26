Essential Teachings: Three Principal Aspects of the Path
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center
A close-up of Gen Dorje.
Gen Dorje
media release: The Lamrim instructions form the main body of Buddha’s teachings. By integrating these instructions into our daily life, we can learn how to control our mind and always keep a good motivation in our heart. This will make all our daily actions pure and meaningful and, as we experience increasingly more peaceful states of mind, we will discover the supreme happiness of enlightenment.
Schedule
Session One 10am - 11:30am
11:30am - 12:15pm Break
Session Two 12:15 - 1:15pm
1:15pm - 2:15pm Lunch
Session Three 2:15pm - 3:15pm
Cost: $30 (members free), lunch $15 (everyone). Livestreaming available.