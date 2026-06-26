Essential Teachings: Three Principal Aspects of the Path

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Dorje. Gen Dorje

media release: The Lamrim instructions form the main body of Buddha’s teachings. By integrating these instructions into our daily life, we can learn how to control our mind and always keep a good motivation in our heart. This will make all our daily actions pure and meaningful and, as we experience increasingly more peaceful states of mind, we will discover the supreme happiness of enlightenment.

Schedule

Session One 10am - 11:30am

11:30am - 12:15pm Break

Session Two 12:15 - 1:15pm

1:15pm - 2:15pm Lunch

Session Three 2:15pm - 3:15pm

Cost: $30 (members free), lunch $15 (everyone). Livestreaming available.