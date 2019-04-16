Essential Topics
press release: What's new & what isn't in advancing university technologies
April 2 | 4-5 p.m.
Followed by an informal networking reception
Hear from the WARF team on how we can work with you to protect your discoveries, why we love cool science and what we think you need to know about the ever-changing patent laws and patent eligibility.
This is the first event in a three-part mini-series on technology commercialization and industry partnerships.
Upcoming Events in this Series
- April 16: Tech Transfer Considerations in Agreements with Commercial Partners >>Register<<
- April 30: Managing Conflicts of Interest When Starting a Company, Consulting and More >>Register<<
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
