Essential Topics

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
ICE FISHING FOR NEUTRINOS :Exploring the mysteries of the cosmos from beneath the South Pole
Monday, November 5 | 4 p.m.
Last summer, scientists with the IceCube Neutrino Observatory helped resolve a more than
century-old riddle about the origins of cosmic rays. IceCube principal investigator Francis Halzen will provide a rare behind-the-scenes look at this groundbreaking discovery.
Followed by an informal networking reception.
H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.
