Essentials Drive

media release: The Allied Wellness Center distributes needed essentials to residents in the Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood each week. They have worked hard during the pandemic to identify neighbors in need and provide locations where essentials, (personal care products, diapers, soap, detergent, etc.) can be picked up.

In honor of National Volunteer Week, RSVP is hosting a drive through donation collection to help with gathering these items for Allied Wellness Center! Please join us on Thursday April 20 between the hours of 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the parking lot behind our office building at 6501 Watts Road to drop off any donations of items on the following list:

All size Diapers i.e.: 1 to 6; Baby Wipes in individual packets; Deodorant; Toothpaste; Lotion; Body wash; razors; Detergent; Fabric Softener; Shaving Cream; Masks; Hand Sanitizer; Bars of Soap; Hand Soap; Bleach if possible; Paper Towels; Toilet Paper; Garbage Bags; Sandwich Bags

Thank you for participating! If you have any questions, please contact Jan Karst at jkarst@rsvpdane.org 608.441.7891 or Diana Jost at djost@rsvpdane.org 608.441.1393