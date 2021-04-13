Essentials Drive

media release: RSVP is hosting a drive through donation collection to help with gathering "essentials" items for Allied Wellness Center! We ask you to join us on Tuesday, April 13, or Thursday, April 15, between the hours of 1:00 - 3:00 pm in the parking lot behind the RSVP office building at 6501 Watts Road in Madison. If you have questions, contact Jan at jkarst@rsvpdane.org or 608-441-7891.

Items include: deodorant; body wash; women's personal hygiene products; shampoo; bar soap; toothpaste, floss, toothbrushes; detergent, dryer sheets; paper towels; toilet paper; diapers; Woodman's grocery gift cards; gas gift cards; Madison Metro bus passes.