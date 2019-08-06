Essentials for Ensuring Transparency Under the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law

press release: In this training, you will learn the fundamentals of the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law, including what constitutes a “meeting,” a “governmental body,” and a “convening” of members, including prohibited walking quorums and issues related to technologies such as email and social media. You will also learn when closed sessions are authorized, and learn the requirements related to notice, citizen participation, recordkeeping, and more.

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wisconsin State Law Library, David T. Prosser Jr. Library Rare Book Room, 2nd Floor, 120 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Madison WI 53703

Price: Free

Website: http://wilawlibrary.gov/learn/ classes.html