Essentual Beatz

media release: Essensual Beatz performs original R&B, funk, and blues compositions that blend expressive vocals, jazz chords, dance-inducing groove beats with a pinch of hip-hop, literary lyrics, soaring melodies, guitar groove, and mellifluous, funk bass lines. At the same time, covers of selective classic tunes are reinterpreted as arrangements that flirt with soul, blues, fusion, rock, and pop, picking up the past and driving into the future.