media release: SAVE THE DATE! On Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, from 4-8pm, UW–Madison’s Global Health Institute (GHI), Office of Global Health in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH), and the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS), host the 2026 Global Health Symposium: Establishing Trust for Emergency Preparedness: The Role of Universities & Alliances.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease, Department of Medicine, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

The fireside chat panel will be moderated by Dr. James Conway, Director, Office of Global Health, UW School of Medicine & Public Health. He leads the discussion with panelists: Dr. Nan Li, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, Department of Life Sciences Communication, UW–Madison; Crystal Potts, Senior Director, State Relations & Statewide Outreach, UW–Madison; Dr. Keith Poulsen, Director, Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, and Clinical Assistant Professor, Medical Sciences Department, UW School of Veterinary Medicine; and Dr. Craig Hedberg, Professor, Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, and Co-Director, MN Integrated Food Safety Center of Excellence.

The event will take place at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard Street, and will featured a keynote speaker, expert panel discussion, networking opportunities, and posters from across campus showcasing global health projects. The event is free and open to all. It will be a hybrid event with a virtual option. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendees.

POSTER ABSTRACTS:

UW-Madison faculty, clinicians, staff, students, and partners who are addressing global health and disease in their respective fields and research are invited to submit a poster abstract and present their work. From basic research to education to applied projects in the field, the symposium hopes to showcase the full spectrum of UW-Madison’s global health activity. We encourage presentations from all disciplines—from arts, agriculture and business, to education, engineering, humanities, to all the health sciences, and more.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

4:00-4:30pm: REGISTRATION & POSTER VIEWING

4:30-4:45pm: WELCOME

4:45pm: EXPERT PANEL DISCUSSION

6:00pm: KEYNOTE SPEAKER

7:00-8:00pm: RECEPTION & POSTER VIEWING

More information and speaker bios available on the event website.