ONLINE: Estate Planning 101: What You Need to Know
press release: Join Madison Public Library Foundation for a free virtual estate planning workshop.
Jennifer Hannon, Attorney Shareholder at Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., will give an overview of starting an estate plan, including:
- Information about the differences between wills and trusts
- The probate process
- Basic estate and gift tax concepts
- How to plan for incapacity
- And much more!
Jennifer will spend the second half of the event answering all of your questions about estate planning.
The event will take place on Crowdcast, and a link will be emailed upon signup. Please register in advance!