ONLINE: Estate Planning 101: What You Need to Know

press release: Join Madison Public Library Foundation for a free virtual estate planning workshop.

Jennifer Hannon, Attorney Shareholder at Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., will give an overview of starting an estate plan, including:

Information about the differences between wills and trusts

The probate process

Basic estate and gift tax concepts

How to plan for incapacity

And much more!

Jennifer will spend the second half of the event answering all of your questions about estate planning.

The event will take place on Crowdcast, and a link will be emailed upon signup. Please register in advance!