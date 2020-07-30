ONLINE: Estate Planning 101: What You Need to Know

press release: Join Madison Public Library Foundation for a free virtual estate planning workshop.

Jennifer Hannon, Attorney Shareholder at Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., will give an overview of starting an estate plan, including:

  • Information about the differences between wills and trusts
  • The probate process
  • Basic estate and gift tax concepts
  • How to plan for incapacity
  • And much more!

Jennifer will spend the second half of the event answering all of your questions about estate planning.

The event will take place on Crowdcast, and a link will be emailed upon signup. Please register in advance!

