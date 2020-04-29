Estate Planning: Be Prepared!

press release: If you’re over 18, you need to think about estate planning. Find out what you need to know to get your will and legal documents in order at the Verona Public Library. Participants will learn the key elements of estate planning and receive resources to help complete a personalized plan.

This presentation is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation. Registration is required. Register online at www.wwbic.com/classes, or call the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation at 608-257- 5450.