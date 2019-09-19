Estate Planning: Be Prepared!

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 103, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Get your will and other legal documents in order.  Everyone should consider estate planning!  You will learn the key considerations of estate planning; wills, power of attorney, living trusts, guardianship and much more. Register online at www.wwbic.com/classes, or call the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation at 608-257-5450.

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 103, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
