Estate Planning for Small Business Owners

You worked hard to create your business and now it is a thriving success. As life goes on, however, you may have mixed feelings about what should happen to your business once you are ready to retire or when you pass away. Like any other asset you own, something will need to happen to your business once you are no longer wiling or able to operate it. That is why having a plan is critical. This course will cover the basics of estate administration and various options to consider on how you can transfer your business – or its value – to your friends or loved one. Topics that will be covered include probate administration, wills and trusts, life transfers, buy-sell agreements, and more.