RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me?

press release: Please join Madison Public Library Foundation for an educational program that will answer the following questions:

Why is estate planning important?

What is probate?

How do I start, and who can help?

Tuesday, June 25, 9-10:30 a.m., Central Library, third floor

A complimentary hot breakfast will be served.

RSVP by June 19: Email events@mplfoundation.org or call 608.266.6318