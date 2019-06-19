RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me?

Google Calendar - RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me? - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me? - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me? - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me? - 2019-06-19 00:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Please join Madison Public Library Foundation for an educational program that will answer the following questions:

Why is estate planning important?

What is probate?

How do I start, and who can help?

Tuesday, June 25, 9-10:30 a.m., Central Library, third floor

A complimentary hot breakfast will be served.

RSVP by June 19: Email events@mplfoundation.org or call 608.266.6318

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Interests
608-266-6318
Google Calendar - RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me? - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me? - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me? - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Estate Planning Primer: A Will, A Trust ... What's Right For Me? - 2019-06-19 00:00:00