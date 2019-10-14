Estate Planning
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: It's never too early to start thinking about estate planning, no matter your age, health, or wealth. The more you know, the easier it is to start the process. Join He Li from the UW Department of Finance to learn how to start the conversation, and start planning for your future, and the future of your loved ones.
