Esteban Touma, Charlie Kojis, Rory Rusch, Dana Ehrmann, Adam McShane

media release: Once a Madison resident, Esteban Touma (Comedy Central, NPR) is coming back to town, and has gathered his favorite local and regional comedians for an intimate comedy show.

Originally from Ecuador, Esteban has strong ties to Wisconsin, where he moved to in 2013. He was a teacher at Madison College, the host of The Moth in Madison, a contributor to Wisconsin Public Radio, and a writer and producer for Love Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Humanities Council.

In 2019 Esteban quit his job, sold his belongings, bought a camper, and left Madison. After months of performing around the country, including a stint with Comedy Central, his plans were derailed in 2020, and the jokes were put on pause. But after a year of quarantine he’s back in the Midwest, stopping in Madison to pay homage to the city where his comedy career started, perform with friends, and, of course, get some spicy cheese bread.

“An Evening with Esteban and Friends” is happening on Thursday, August 19, at The Rigby Pub and Grill, at 7:30 pm. Also in the show will be Madison Funniest Comic past winners Charlie Kojis and Rory Rusch, Dana Ehrmann (Milwaukee), and Adam McShane (Chicago). Tickets are on sale online or can be purchased at the door ($10). https://www.facebook. com/events/1436035426772717