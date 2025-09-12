7 & 9:30 pm on 9/12-13. $31.

media release: Esther Povitsky’s stand up special for comedy central titled HOT FOR MY NAME currently streams on Paramount Plus and Youtube. Earlier this year she performed stand up on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy Fallon. She is the writer and star of DRUGSTORE JUNE a film currently streaming on CRAZY EX GIRLFRIEND, and DOLLFACE. Esther was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2017 at the Montreal Comedy Festival where she was named a New Face of comedy in 2013. She has previously been seen on BROOKLYN 99, WORKAHOLICS, KEY & PEELE, LADY DYNAMITE, NEW GIRL, and PARKS AND RECREATION. She currently hosts the comedy podcast TRASH TUESDAY.