Eternal Cycles reception

From the "Disintegrations" series by Sharon Kilfoy.

media release:Exhibit open to the public – March 11–May 30, 2025, Opening Reception & Symposium – Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Symposium from 3:30 pm–4:30 pm; reception from 4:30 pm–6:30 pm with a musical performance by Kowalski Skryagin Maneuver.

The Promega Spring Art Showcase, “Eternal Cycles,” presents a profound exploration of art’s ability to capture the timeless and the transient. The exhibit, opening March 11, invites viewers to reflect on cycles of transformation, impermanence and renewal.

The Mark Jacobs Collection is one of the most comprehensive private collections of early photographic processes. Selections on display will include Fred Payne Clatworthy’s autochromes of the American Southwest, autochromes by pioneering photographers such as the Lumiere Brothers, and rare examples of Kromograms and Dufaycolor.

Sharon Kilfoy, a Madison-based artist, combines fabric collages crafted from clothing and personal items with layers of paint, graffiti and intentional destruction. These dynamic works, titled “DISINTEGRATIONS,” explore the Buddhist concept of disintegration, evoking a world on the cusp of transformation.

Monday through Friday 8:00 am–4:00 pm

Groups larger than ten by appointment only: (608) 443-3098