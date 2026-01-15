media release: Ethan Keller is a singer-songwriter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was voted Solo Artist of the Year in the 2011 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, and Pop Artist of the Year in the 2011 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards.

Ethan produces many blends of original music, often melding folk, blues, and rock, with funk, jazz, and hip-hop. He has been performing and promoting for over 30 years, has appeared at venues and music festivals in over 30 states, and has sold over 10,000 albums.