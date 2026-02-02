Ethelene Whitmire
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Hope Kelham
A close-up of Ethelene Whitmire.
Ethelene Whitmire
media release: Ethelene Whitmire will discuss how she uncovered the true, heart-wrenching story of a queer, African American scholar who traveled to Paris, Copenhagen, and Florence, and who defied the odds to live a life of love, freedom, and dignity in the face of Nazi captivity during World War II.
