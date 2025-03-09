Ether Wellness Grand Opening

media release: THRIVE TOGETHER: A COMMUNITY WELLNESS CELEBRATION

Join us for a day of connection, exploration, and inspiration as we celebrate the Grand opening of Ether Wellness! Whether you drop by to tour the space, mingle, or take part in a class or workshop—stay as long as you'd like! We’d love to have you.

Ether Wellness is a new Women's health & fitness studio located in the heart of downtown Madison. It's a space for women to rebuild strength, restore balance, and reconnect with themselves through hormone-focused movement, nutrition, and a supporting community.

• Explore our serene studio with breathtaking Capitol views

• Enjoy complimentary snacks & refreshments

• Join engaging workshops and classes

• Discover our women's holistic wellness services & special grand opening offers

• Browse our thoughtfully curated retail space

• Connect with local health & wellness entrepreneurs

• Take home a Health & Wellness Swag Bag filled with goodies (while supplies last!)

• Enter to win amazing prizes

This is a FREE event to attend! No ticket is required to stop by, explore, and connect, just an RSVP to help us plan. (Some workshops and classes may require registration/fee.) Visit https://etherwellnessmadison.com/classes-events/ to view more details and RSVP.

Workshop & Class Schedule:

11:15am - 12:15pm "FROM TRIGGERS TO TRANSFORMATIONS: A SELF-INQUIRY WORKSHOP" w/ Ashlee DeHaven (DeHaven Activation)

12:30pm - 1:30pm "SPINAL FLOW TECHNIQUE:UNLOCKING YOUR INNATE HEALING POTENTIAL" w/ Tammy Soderling (Shanti Healing Arts)

1:45pm - 2:45pm "MERIDIAN YOGA" w/ Victoria Andrews (Align Yoga)

3:00pm - 4:00pm "PELVIC FLOOR 101" w/ Dr. Sarah Lindholm (Centered Physical Therapy & Wellness)

We can't wait to welcome you and thrive together!