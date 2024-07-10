media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Every Wednesday, 5pm-7pm, from May 29 through Labor Day, you can listen to some free music behind Willy East. Bring a chair or just stop by for a tune or three!

Ethry Fields is an indie-folk singer-songwriter. You can expect to hear multiple stringed instruments, lyrics coated in heartfelt experience, and imagery from the natural world sprinkled on top of every original song in her repertoire. Forever a lover of intriguing stories, shimmery harmonies, and sweet lullabies.