media release: Euchre Summer 2026: 1st & 2nd Tuesdays at 6:00 pm (June–August) Sign up for one or both Tuesdays.

You must indicate before play begins, the Score you will use to be eligible for the monthly Starkweather Brewing prizes.

Starkweather Brewing Company, 2439 Atwood Avenue, Madison

Always free to play • No partner needed • Prizes

Join us for a fun, relaxed summer evening of Euchre! This is a great opportunity to enjoy cards, craft beer, great food, and good company in a casual environment.

Helpful Reminders:

Arrive early to allow time for parking, ordering food and beverages, and getting settled before play begins

SignUp Genius closes the day before play, to allow time to create a Starkweather Sign Up List. Walk-ins are always welcome

Players who sign up through the SignUp Genius link are guaranteed a seat

Any open seats will be available for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis

If you sign up and later realize you can’t attend, please cancel your reservation so your spot can be made available to another player

Whether you’re a seasoned player or just looking for a great night out, we’d love to have you join us this summer.