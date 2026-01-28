Euchre Tournament

Black Bear Inn, Cottage Grove 320 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

The Monona Grove Education Foundation will again be hosting a EUCHRE Tournament Fundraiser and 50/50 raffle on Saturday February 28, 2026 at the Black Bear Inn, located at 320 West Cottage Grove Rd, Cottage Grove. $20 entrance fee. Registration begins at 6:30 pm, play begins at 7:00 pm.

Proceeds help support the work of the Weekend Snack Pack Program to benefit kids.

For more info, please contact mgefsnackpacks@gmail.com

Info

Black Bear Inn, Cottage Grove 320 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Recreation
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Euchre Tournament - 2026-02-28 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Euchre Tournament - 2026-02-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Euchre Tournament - 2026-02-28 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Euchre Tournament - 2026-02-28 18:30:00 ical