The Monona Grove Education Foundation will again be hosting a EUCHRE Tournament Fundraiser and 50/50 raffle on Saturday February 28, 2026 at the Black Bear Inn, located at 320 West Cottage Grove Rd, Cottage Grove. $20 entrance fee. Registration begins at 6:30 pm, play begins at 7:00 pm.

Proceeds help support the work of the Weekend Snack Pack Program to benefit kids.

For more info, please contact mgefsnackpacks@gmail.com