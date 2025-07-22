media release: Are you interested in learning more about EVs (Electric Vehicles)? Join us for Madison Gas and Electric’s “EV 101” on Thursday, July 22 , 6:30-8 PM at Monona Public Library!

We’ll have a short presentation about EVs in the Library and then attendees can chat with the owners of a dozen EVs on display in the parking lot!

Adults, teens and tweens welcome. Free refreshments and door prize. Sponsored by MGE. Registration required. Go to: https://monona.librarycalendar.com/event/eco-action-tuesdays-4057