Evaluating Supreme Court Candidates: What Every Citizen Should Know

media release: The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin - Impartial Justice Committee will be presenting this timely, informative webinar to evaluate Supreme Court candidates and provide the public with the vital information they should know. The distinguished panel of speakers are as follows:

Doug Poland (he/him), one of Law Forward’s co-founders, has three decades of significant experience in complex litigation matters in state and federal courts in Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the US. Doug has served as lead counsel in trials and injunction hearings before federal, state, and administrative courts, and has substantial experience in state and federal appellate courts throughout the country, including briefing appeals to the US Supreme Court and presenting arguments to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Robert Yablon is a professor of law and faculty co-director of the State Democracy Research Initiative. His research interests include political and election law, constitutional law, federal and state courts, and statutory interpretation. He teaches civil procedure, federal jurisdiction, and the law of democracy. He has been the principal author of dozens of appellate and trial-level briefs and has argued in a number of state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

Charles Benjamin Schudson is a Wisconsin reserve judge emeritus, law professor, teacher, and author. He has served as a state and federal prosecutor, a Wisconsin Circuit Court judge, and a Wisconsin Court of Appeals judge. He has written numerous appellate opinions and Independence Corrupted / How America’s Judges Make Their Decisions (University of Wisconsin Press), which examines the impact of financial, political, personal, and professional pressures on judicial ethics and independence, and their implications for democracy.