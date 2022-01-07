press release: Friday January 7 at 7pm - 12am, Dark Horse ArtBar

Artist Reception For... UNTITLED: The Art of Evan Bradbury

Evan Bradbury is a Madison based painter and woodworker. Former owner of BRIGHT RED STUDIOS, Evan has studied at the Art Students League of New York and The National Academy School of Fine Arts. Most of the paintings to be displayed here are mixed media abstracts on birch boards which have been crafted by Evan himself.

www.darkhorsemadison.com