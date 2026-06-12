Evan Honer, Zach Seabaugh

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media release: Hot on the heels of explosive performances at Coachella, being selected as a Spotify Artists to Watch 2026 and in Zane Lowe's 26 for '26, Austin, TX four-piece Die Spitz share a video for “American Porn,” a standout from their acclaimed debut album Something to Consume, out now on Third Man Records.

In a recent profile for their Future of Music issue, Rolling Stone called the track “a direct shot at sexist record industry insiders, and some older dudes who come to their shows just to leer at them.” “It’s a very angry song,” says the band’s Eleanor Livingston.” “And I want the people that come to our shows just because we’re pretty women or they want to sexualize or objectify us to listen to that song and tell us if they’re still a fan.”

On Something to Consume, Die Spitz combine their passion, friendship, identity, and artistry to fight against the inescapable decay that surrounds modern life. “There’s a political side to it, but addiction and love can also be all-consuming,” Livingston says. And as the band trade off instruments, swapping songwriting and vocal duties, and generating powerful songwriting in concussive bursts, Die Spitz have created their own little pocket of the world where we can all stand on the edge together.

Die Spitz is Ava Schrobilgen, Chloe De St. Aubin, Eleanor Livingston, and Kate Halter.

"The riotous debut album by Die Spitz offers a rallying cry to anybody who's had enough... [It] acts as a wrecking ball against oppression and the tyranny of dark forces that suppress others.” -The FADER

"The most exciting new rock band on the planet" -NME

“Die Spitz are the real, explosive deal, unleashing some of the best rock and roll that Gen Z has to offer." - Paste

"Gnarled screams, crunchy guitars, and a murky distance more suited for an underground rock club than, say, Warped Tour. If this is what a Die Spitz anthem sounds like, we’re hooked." -Consequence