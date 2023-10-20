Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Nick Brown Band
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers on stage.
Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers
media release: The Imperfect Strangers are a rag-tag amalgam of ruffians and roustabouts held together by their dedication to music and beer. The Nick Brown Band - original slacker country folk from Madison. $10 cover.
