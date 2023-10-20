Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Nick Brown Band

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Imperfect Strangers are a rag-tag amalgam of ruffians and roustabouts held together by their dedication to music and beer. The Nick Brown Band - original slacker country folk from Madison. $10 cover.

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
Google Calendar - Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Nick Brown Band - 2023-10-20 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Nick Brown Band - 2023-10-20 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Nick Brown Band - 2023-10-20 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Nick Brown Band - 2023-10-20 21:00:00 ical