Evansville Makers Market

to

Lake Leota Park, Evansville Leonard Park Drive, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536

media release: We are putting together a Makers Market for the weekend of the 4th of July!

There are lots of things going on down at the park that weekend, but the makers market will be set up for the 6th of July, Sunday from 9am-4pm!

There will be a car show and a pancake breakfast in the morning,

In the afternoon EUM will be putting on live music!

all day long we will have food trucks and our wonderful new and local coffee truck: Wicked awakening!

https://www.facebook.com/events/9845574752194544/

Info

Lake Leota Park, Evansville Leonard Park Drive, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Evansville Makers Market - 2025-07-06 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Evansville Makers Market - 2025-07-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Evansville Makers Market - 2025-07-06 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Evansville Makers Market - 2025-07-06 09:00:00 ical