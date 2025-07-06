Evansville Makers Market

media release: We are putting together a Makers Market for the weekend of the 4th of July!

There are lots of things going on down at the park that weekend, but the makers market will be set up for the 6th of July, Sunday from 9am-4pm!

There will be a car show and a pancake breakfast in the morning,

In the afternoon EUM will be putting on live music!

all day long we will have food trucks and our wonderful new and local coffee truck: Wicked awakening!

https://www.facebook.com/events/9845574752194544/